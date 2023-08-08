Man, 37, arrested in attack that injured two women in west Wichita

A 37-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that seriously injured two women Monday in west Wichita.

Sedgwick County Jail inmate records show Matthew Vess Smith was arrested on suspicion of one count of rape, aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated battery. He was booked into jail at 8:23 p.m. Monday.

Wichita police responded at 1:15 p.m. to a call in the 200 block of N. McComas, near the intersection of Second and West.

A couple had called 911 to report a disturbance, Wichita police Lt. Joseph Kennedy said.

Officers found two Wichita women, 78 and 79, at the duplex apartment complex. One had been raped, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

One woman had visible facial fractures and lacerations, police media reports say. The other had been physically assaulted and stabbed.

The two women and Smith knew each other and one of the women lived in the duplex, Kennedy said.

Both women were taken by Sedgwick County EMS to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A witness who followed Smith after the incident alerted police of his location and Smith was arrested in the area of Maple and West streets, according to Rebolledo.