Man, 37, charged with drug and firearm offenses after Hilo assault

May 25—Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old Hilo man with multiple drug and firearm-related offenses following an an alleged violent encounter on Hawaii island.

Skyler John Fisher was charged with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree promotion of a harmful drug and multiple firearm-related offenses that include possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of carrying or possession a loaded firearm.

He was released Sunday after posting $68, 000 bail.

Hawaii island police said two male victims reported that their vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of a retail establishment on the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue in Hilo shortly before 5 :15 p.m. Friday.

When the victims exited their vehicle to assess the damage, the driver of the other vehicle, identified as Fisher, physically assaulted one of the males and threatened him while holding a firearm, police added.

Fisher left the scene before officers arrived. Police arrested him a short time later after locating him in a service station parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section executed a search warrant of Fisher's vehicle Saturday and recovered six firearms, a firearm silencer, ammunition as well as liquid steroids, more than 200 steroid pills and more than a 1, 000 diazepam pills.