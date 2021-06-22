Man, 37, charged in fatal Kalihi shooting

Jun. 22—A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Kalihi Friday night.

Triston O. Billimon died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Prosecutors charged Eddieson Reyes with second-degree murder, two counts for firearm offenses and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail is set at $1 million.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision and a 19-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of Kalihi Street sometime before 11 :15 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment and took the victim later identified as Billimon to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested Reyes at or near Kalihi Valley District Park at about 1 :50 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of murder.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting was not immediately known.

Reyes has a criminal record of nine felony convictions for assault, reckless endangering, firearms, terroristic threatening, drugs and drug paraphernalia, three misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, assault and driving without a license and and two petty misdemeanor convictions for criminal property damage and driving without a license.