Man, 37, fatally shot in front of Bronx housing complex

A man was killed in a barrage of bullets outside a Bronx public housing complex late Saturday.

Police found John Salgado, 37, shot in the face, chest and both legs outside one of the buildings in the Morris Houses, on Washington Ave. at E. 170th St. in Morrisania just before 11 p.m., cops said.

A witness told police the shooter walked up to Salgado and opened fire.

Medics took him to BronxCare Health System, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police have made no arrests.