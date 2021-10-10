Man, 37, fatally shot outside Queens public housing development

A 37-year-old man was shot to death outside a Queens housing development early Sunday, cops said.

Surveillance video obtained by cops shows the victim quarreling with the gunman outside NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on 10th St. at 40th Ave. in Long Island City about 1:50 a.m., police sources said.

The gunman opened fire, hitting the victim in the chest, and ran off, sources said.

EMS took the victim to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Cops recovered a gun at the scene but it’s not clear if it was the murder weapon, sources said.

With 96 buildings and 3,142 apartments, the Queensbridge Houses is the largest public housing development in the country.