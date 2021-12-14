Man, 37, fatally shot in Queens a year after surviving a shooting

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Queens a year after surviving a shooting, police said Tuesday.

Tyrek Townsend, who had a history of drug arrests, was shot in the upper body near 113th Ave. and Linden Blvd. in South Ozone Park about 10:05 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved.

Townsend, who lived in Coney Island, was shot and wounded near his home on Aug. 23, 2020.

Less than a month later, on Sept. 3, 2020, he was at the scene of a murder in the same area, according to cops. That case is still being investigated by detectives from the 60th Precinct and Townsend was being sought as a witness in that case, police said.

It wasn’t clear if either past incident played a role in Townsend’s slaying, for which there have been no immediate arrests.