Man, 37, killed in Wilmington shooting Sunday afternoon; prayer vigil planned for Tuesday

A 37-year-old man died Sunday after being shot in Wilmington, police said.

Officers were called to the first block of E. 23rd St. about 2:15 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, they found the man badly injured.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police will release the man's name once family has been notified.

The department has released little information about the shooting. But Wilmington gun violence activists are planning a prayer chain for Tuesday to protest gun violence.

The event, hosted by Pastor Margaret Guy, will begin at E. 23rd and North Market streets, where Sunday's shooting occurred.

The fatal Wilmington shooting occurred several hours before Dover police shot a 37-year-old man who fired a gun "in the presence of police," the department said.

He was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus in serious condition. As of Monday morning, he was still alive.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington shooting leaves one man dead Sunday afternoon