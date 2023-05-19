Man, 37, mauled to death by dog as owner is arrested

Police at scene in Manchester

A man has died after being attacked by a dog at an address in Greater Manchester, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was found by officers in Westleigh Lane in Leigh, with serious injuries shortly after 9.10pm on Thursday and was taken to hospital where he later died in the early hours of Friday.

Greater Manchester Police said armed officers were deployed to try to control the dog and used "every available tactic to subdue" the animal before it was destroyed because it posed a "significant risk" to the public.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack. Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

"We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident, any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation."

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow

