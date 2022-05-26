Man, 37, shot dead near Queens home

A 37-year-old man was shot dead near his Queens home during an argument with another man, police said Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday found the victim, shot in the upper body, on 221st St. near 94th Drive in Queens Village.

Medics rushed the victim to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset but he could not be saved.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim arguing with the other man, who was sitting in a SUV. The dispute escalated and the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and took off in the silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan, witnesses told cops.