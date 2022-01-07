Man, 37, shot to death in Callahan neighborhood, OPD says

The Orlando Police Department identified on Thursday a 37-year-old man fatally shot in the Callahan neighborhood.

Officers found the body of Ulysses Brown Sr. Wednesday around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bentley Street, said OPD spokesperson Officer Michelle Rogers.

There was no information released about a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com