Man, 37, shot to death in Callahan neighborhood, OPD says
The Orlando Police Department identified on Thursday a 37-year-old man fatally shot in the Callahan neighborhood.
Officers found the body of Ulysses Brown Sr. Wednesday around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bentley Street, said OPD spokesperson Officer Michelle Rogers.
There was no information released about a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.