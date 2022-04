A man was shot in the neck during an argument outside a Queens bar early Sunday, leaving him clinging to life, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was standing on Hillside Ave. near 179th St. in Jamaica when a bullet tore through his neck about 3:45 a.m., cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was the shooter’s intended target.

Medics rushed the man to Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter has not been caught.