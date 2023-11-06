Man, 37, stabbed to death in his Brooklyn apartment

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death inside his Crown Heights apartment, police said Monday.

Cops responding to a 9:26 p.m. 911 call Sunday found Abdoul Sambare with a stab wound to his upper body inside his apartment on Crown St. near Rogers Ave.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

A person of interest was taken into custody but police said it wasn’t yet clear if he will be charged.

The victim was arrested July 3 for weapon possession. The disposition of that case wasn’t immediately clear.

