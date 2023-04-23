Man, 37, stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend during quarrel inside her Bronx NYCHA apartment

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend during an argument at her Bronx apartment, police sources said Sunday.

John Levestone showed up at his ex’s home on the fourth floor of a building on University Ave. near W. 166th St. about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, sources said. The building is part of NYCHA’s Highbridge Gardens Houses.

They got into an quarrel and she stabbed him in the torso, cops said. Officers found Levestone bleeding in the hallway near a stairwell.

Levestone lived in another building in the Highbridge Gardens complex. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops took his ex into custody, though it’s not clear what charges she’ll face.

A trail of blood still covered the floor leading from the hallway of her building into the stairwell Sunday morning.

Levestone’s family gathered to grieve in his apartment.

“Just lost my son, I can’t talk about this right now,” his mother said.

“It’s too raw right now,” an aunt added.