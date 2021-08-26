Man, 38, fatally shot inside Mercedes-Benz in Harlem

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot inside an idling Mercedes-Benz in Harlem early Thursday, officials said.

The victim was shot in the right shoulder and upper chest while sitting in the passenger seat of the luxury car on Frederick Douglass Blvd. and W. 150th St. about 2:05 a.m., cops said. Witnesses told cops the gunman ran up, opened fire and dashed off off.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Thursday for video surveillance that could help identify the shooter.