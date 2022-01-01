Man bashed in head dies following New Year’s Day fight on South Side, police say

No arrests have been made after someone brandishing a blunt object hit a man over the head with it, killing him on New Year’s Day on the South Side.

It happened about 4:30 a.m., as the man was fighting with a male suspect who hit him on the head with a blunt object before fleeing the scene in the 5000 block of South State Street, in the city’s Robert Taylor Homes neighborhood, police said.

Witnesses told police the unidentified man fell to the ground and was unresponsive. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one was in custody.

Area One detectives were investigating.