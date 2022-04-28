Man, 38, shot in Haverhill; suspect arrested

Apr. 28—HAVERHILL — A 38-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound while a second man faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

Haverhill police officers responded to 25 Dover St. on Saturday about 7 p.m. after receiving a report that shots were fired, according to the Police Department.

Officers found the unidentified 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Jake Houston, 37, of Brockton was arrested on multiple firearms charges along with armed assault to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Haverhill police.

Houston is expected to be arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court.

The Massachusetts State Police STOP Team assisted Haverhill police with capturing Houston.