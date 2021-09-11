Man, 38, shot and killed in early-morning Brooklyn playground slaying

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed at a playground in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said.

The man was shot in the head at the Bush-Clinton Playground on Henry St. near Bush St. in Red Hook about 5:45 a.m.

First responders found the man unconscious and unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

The gunman fled.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity, and did not report any suspects or arrests in the case.