Man, 39, accused of pushing woman on CTA tracks to appear in bond court

A 39-year-old man accused of pushing a 23-year-old woman off the platform onto the tracks Tuesday was charged with attempt murder, Chicago police said.

Ashley Goss of the 1400 block of South Canal Street was charged with attempt murder after he was identified as the person who pushed a woman off a train platform shortly after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Street.

The woman, who suffered a laceration to the forehead, was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Goss was arrested shortly after and was charged Wednesday morning.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a bail hearing.