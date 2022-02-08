Man, 39, carrying baggie of crack shot to death on Bronx street

A 39-year-old man carrying a baggie of crack was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday.

Christian Bueno was shot in the chest on Sedgwick Ave. near W. Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights about 10 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed Bueno, who lived nearby, to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

He had no criminal history, police said, but first responders found a baggie of crack on him.

His killer, a man believed to be wearing sweatpants and a red jacket, ran off and has not been caught.