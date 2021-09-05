Man, 39, fatally shot in head sitting in his car in the Bronx

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in the head as he sat in his car in the Bronx Sunday, police said.

The victim was parked in front of a deli on Eastchester Road near Adee Ave. when his killer drove up in a dark car and shot him once in the head about 1 p.m., cops said.

EMS rushed the mortally wounded man to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died half an hour later, authorities said. His name was not immediately released.

The drive-by shooter sped off and has not been caught.