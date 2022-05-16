Man, 39, fatally shot on Manhattan East Village street

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot on the street in Manhattan’s East Village, police said Monday.

Brandon Atkinson was shot in the head on Avenue D at E. 3rd St. about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

First responders found him lying unconscious in the crosswalk. Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital but he could not be saved.

No arrests have been made.

Atkinson lived in the Bronx, according to cops. He had several arrests on his record, most recently for forgery in 2017, police said. Other past arrests include one for gun possession and one for drug possession.

The murder was one of three shootings overnight in Manhattan.

About an hour later, a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 19-year-old man was hit in both legs when a gunman fired at a group of people on Cherry St. near Pike St. across from a luxury hi-rise on the Lower East Side.

Both victims are in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Later, at about 5 a.m. Monday, a 24-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai West with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said he had been shot a short time early, at W. 47th St. and 10th Ave. in Hell’s Kitchen and is in critical condition.