Man, 39, fatally wounded at gas station on West Side, police say

A 39-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday night while he was sitting in his vehicle at a gas pump in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 11:30 p.m., the unidentified victim was inside his vehicle at a gas pump in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue, when two people exited a white Chevrolet sedan and fired shots in his direction, police said.

The man was taken with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the homicide, and detectives were investigating.