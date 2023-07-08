Man, 39, is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after altercation in Merced

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition at a Modesto hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an early Friday altercation in Merced.

Merced Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 1:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Highway 59 in Merced.

Officers located a 39-year-old man identified as Michael McIntosh, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post by the Merced Police Department.

McIntosh was medi-flighted to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Saturday, according to police.

Investigators said they found surveillance video that shows McIntosh in an argument with several people walking out of a store.

McIntosh got into his vehicle and drove toward the group, which was getting into another car. McIntosh rammed the group’s car with his vehicle and struck one of the people with his car before the vehicle hit the building, police said.

The man who was struck pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into Mcintosh’s vehicle, according to police.

The group then fled the area in their car.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or OdomS@CityofMerced.org.