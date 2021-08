Aug. 5—A 39-year-old man was bound and robbed Tuesday night in the Ala Moana area, police said.

Police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

The kidnapping and robbery occurred at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pair took the man's personal belongings after he was tied up.

Police said further investigation is needed. No arrests have been made as of 5 a.m. today.