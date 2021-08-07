Man, 39, turns himself in to police after domestic assault in Ewa Beach

Aug. 7—Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his 41-year-old girlfriend in Ewa Beach.

The couple were involved in an argument when the man held his girlfriend down and placed a knife against the back of the woman's neck at about 3 :35 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the man then threatened to kill her as he held the knife to her neck, causing small lacerations.

The woman got up when the suspect allegedly punched her multiple times.

Approximately six hours later, the boyfriend turned himself in at the Kapolei Police Station. Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault, abuse of a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.