Man, 40, charged with robbery and kidnapping makes initial court appearance

Aug. 10—A 40-year-old man charged with robbery and kidnapping at a hotel room in the Ala Moana area made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Jared Kinikini, also known as Vai, appeared via video conference from a courthouse cellblock on charges of one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of firearm offenses.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

The alleged robbery and kidnapping occurred at a room at the Ala Moana Hotel at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Police said a 39-year-old man went to a hotel room to hang out with friends. As he was about to leave, the victim opened the door and was confronted by a man wearing all black and holding a handgun.

Police said the suspect forced the man to get back into the room where he held the victim against his will and took his property.

During the course of the investigation, a second victim, a 30-year-old woman, was identified.

Police arrested the suspect later identified as Kinikini in Waikiki Friday.

He has a criminal record of nine convictions that includes six felony convictions for theft, attempted theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.