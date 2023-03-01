Man, 40, fatally shot during poker game inside Harlem gambling den

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot during a poker game inside a Harlem apartment that doubles as a neighboring gambling parlor, police said Wednesday.

Bryan Cummings was shot in the torso inside a first-floor apartment at the building on W. 137th St. near Malcolm X Blvd. about 2 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where doctors at first thought he would survive. But he took a turn for the worse and died Tuesday afternoon.

The victim lived about a mile from where he was shot, according to police.

Cummings, a known Bloods member according to cops, was playing a hand of poker inside the gambling hole when he was shot, a police source said. It’s believed he was shot during a disagreement at the poker table, the source said.

There were five other men inside the gambling den, all in their 40s and 50s, cops said. A few admitted to hearing the shot but claimed they did not know what the argument was about or who fired the round.

A single .9-mm shell casing was recovered from the apartment, cops said.