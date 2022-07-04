Man, 40, hurt in Loughborough-area shooting, Merced police say

Merced police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday evening in the city’s Loughborough area.

According to a news release, officers at 9:35 p.m. were called to the 3200 block of Denver Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim. Witnesses described a confrontation that occurred just prior to the shooting, the release said.

No suspects are in custody and the victim was taken to a regional hospital for treatment of a wound that’s not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.