Update: Man in his 40s fatally shot in the back outside of Fresno home, police say

A man who was shot outside a home in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Thursday afternoon was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The victim, in his mid-40s, was shot in his back in the driveway of the home, police said.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to a ShotSpotter report of eight shots fired in the 4600 block of East Iowa Avenue, near Tulare and Maple avenues, and a block west of Burroughs Elementary School.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. The suspect description is not known.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.