Man in his 40s fatally shot in Nanakuli
Oct. 29—A man in his 40s died after being shot early this morning in Nanakuli.
Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Hakimo Road at about 2 :15 a.m.
According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.
EMS personnel treated the man, described to be in his 40s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
Detectives are investigating. Further details on the fatal shooting were not immediately available.------This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.