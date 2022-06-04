Man believed to be in late 50s found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment

Police are investigating a shooting in a St. Paul senior living apartment building as a homicide.

Officers were called to the Dayton’s Bluff building just before 7 p.m. Friday on a request to check a person’s welfare and found a man, believed to be in his late 50s, dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

“Initially, it was unclear to the officers if the injury was self-inflicted or caused by someone else, but after members of the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and our forensic services unit responded and gathered more information and evidence, it became clear that someone had shot the man,” police said in a statement.

No one was under arrest as of Saturday morning. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, which they said didn’t appear random, and police are seeking surveillance video that might point to what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The police department will release the identity of the man after it’s confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.

The homicide was the 19th of the year in St. Paul.

Correction: The age of the victim has been updated following new information from police. He is believed to be in his late 50s.

