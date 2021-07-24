Man, 41, arrested after allegedly shooting rifle in Pupukea

Jul. 24—Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly discharged at least one shot from a rifle in Pupukea Thursday.

Police responded to a call of a man with a rifle in a residential neighborhood near 59-524 Kamehameha Highway just before 1 :30 p.m.

Officers shut down the highway in both directions between Kahae and Pukea roads for more than three hours to investigate.

Police arrested the man at the scene at about 4 :40 p.m. on suspicion of one count of first-degree reckless endangering, four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and two firearm offenses.

No injuries were reported.