Man, 41, charged with murder in fatal stabbing of his wife

Jul. 3—Prosecutors charged a 41-year-old man in Wednesday's stabbing death of his wife in Nanakuli.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Arlene Manners.

Kevin B. Manners has been charged with second-degree murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

Police said the couple argued at a Hakimo Road home at about 7 :09 a.m.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation and the suspect, later identified as Manners, stabbed his wife, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.