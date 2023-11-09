Man, 41, facing first-degree murder charge after Boynton shooting leaves woman dead

BOYNTON BEACH — A 41-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a woman Wednesday morning in Boynton Beach, city police said.

Officers took Robens Cesar into custody after responding to a distress call shortly before 9 a.m. on the 600 block of Meadows Circle, off Hypoluxo Road west of Congress Avenue.

They found a deceased woman lying in the roadway. Someone had shot her multiple times, police said.

Police had not disclosed the woman's identity as of Wednesday evening. A police statement did not indicate a motive for the shooting or describe Cesar's relationship to the woman.

Federal court: 'Ima be in a suspicious van': Man met teen online, then sexually exploited her, FBI says

Officers quickly located Cesar on the on the 100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, about 3.5 miles southeast of the murder scene, police said.

They initially took him into protective custody and later arrested him, the statement said.

