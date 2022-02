A 41-year-old man was shot dead on a Bronx street early Monday, police said.

Police said the killer walked by the victim on Andrews Ave. near W. 183rd St. in University Heights just past midnight and shot him in the head.

The victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The shooter ran off and has not been caught.

A 9mm shell casing was recovered but police don’t yet know what sparked the shooting.