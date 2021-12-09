Man, 42, dies after being stabbed in thigh during Bronx clash: cops

A 42-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the thigh during a bloody clash two blocks from his Bronx home, police said Thursday.

John Alicea was outside the entrance to the E. 174th St. 2/5 train stop at about 5 a.m. Wednesday when he got into an argument with another man, cops said.

During the argument the suspect pulled a knife and jammed it into Alicea’s thigh, possibly cutting an artery, police said.

When EMS arrived at the scene, Alicea, who lives on nearby Vyse Ave., was bleeding profusely from the stab wound. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

It was not immediately clear if Alicea was entering or exiting the train station when the argument erupted.

The stabber ran off. No arrests have been made.