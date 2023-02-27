Man, 43, killed in Rio Linda shooting. Sacramento sheriff’s detectives investigating

Sheriff’s detectives have arrested one person following a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Rio Linda, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers were in the area of 8th and U streets investigating an unrelated traffic incident around 3 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and located a victim, described as a 43-year-old man, with “several” gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence, Gandhi said. Fire personnel responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested one person in connection with the shooting on suspicion of homicide, Gandhi said Monday morning. The suspect’s identity will be released after booking into jail, he said.

Two people who were inside the residence were initially detained, Gandhi said. It was not immediately clear whether the homicide suspect was among the two detainees.

The homicide investigation remains in early stages, Gandhi said, but based on preliminary information, deputies believe the incident may have started as a family dispute.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.