Man, 43, shot dead in Bensonhurst, suspects at-large, police said

A 43-year-old man was shot dead in a Brooklyn apartment building Thursday night, police said.

Two men shot the victim in the upper body just before 11:30 p.m. in the building on Bay Parkway near W. 12th St. in Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD.

The victim was rushed by medics to Maimonides Hospital, where he died at 12:10 p.m.

The suspects fled in a four-door sedan and are being sought.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting.