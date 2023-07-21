Man, 44, arrested in connection with McCully bar murder

Jul. 20—Police officers responded to a 12 :44 a.m. call Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Beretania Street, "where someone had been shot in a liquor establishment, " according to HPD

Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed a 49-year-old man following an argument at a bar on South Beretania Street.

Myron Young Takushi was arrested at about 1 :20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lakimau Street in Kapahulu on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to HPD's booking log.

The victim's name has not been released. Takushi has 14 prior arrests and citations, but no felony arrests or crimes of violence, according to state court records.

Honolulu police officers responded to a 12 :44 a.m. call Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Beretania Street, "where someone had been shot in a liquor establishment, " according to HPD.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim on the floor of 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Serv ­ices paramedics treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1 :15 a.m., police said.

Witnesses said the victim and a male suspect "were patrons of the establishment." The argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times, the HPD report said. "The suspect fled the scene after the incident, " police said.

A post on the bar's Instagram account announced it was closed Wednesday.

"Heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim, " read the message.

Correction : The headline of an earlier version of this story gave an incorrect age of the suspect.