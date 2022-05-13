Man, 44, charged with forgery and attempted theft of IRS stimulus check

May 13—A 44-year-old Kalihi man has been charged with forgery and attempted theft after he allegedly swiped a $2, 900 Internal Revenue Service stimulus check and tried to cash it in May 2020.

On May 28, 2020, Calvin F. Militante allegedly stole the United States Treasury check and tried to cash it at the Bank of Hawaii located at 2969 Mapunapima Place, according to state court documents.

The following day, Militante tried to forge a State of Hawaii Child Support Enforcement Agency check and cash it for $1, 400 at the Bank of Hawaii at 1441 Kapiolani Boulevard.

He was charged May 3 with two counts of forgery in the second degree and two counts of attempted theft in the second degree. Forgery in the second degree and theft in the second degree are class C felonies punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Militante's bail is set at $5, 0000.

In a news release, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm warned the public to be vigilant about incoming tax refund checks and other paper payments.

"As refund checks roll in from the IRS, it is important for people to be aware of the potential for theft and forgery. If you suspect that your refund check has been stolen, contact the Honolulu Police Department or the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to make a report, " said Alm. "Also consider having your future refunds deposited directly into your bank account by the IRS instead of opting for a check."

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Michener, a member of the Department's White Collar Crime Team.