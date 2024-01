Man, 44, charged with murdering teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol

The families of Mason Rist, left, and Max Dixon have been informed of developments in the murder inquiry

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two teenage boys in Bristol.

Anthony Snook, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, was charged on Wednesday with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

The boys were stabbed to death during an incident in Knowle West on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid. The boys were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Det Supt Gary Haskins, head of the Avon and Somerset Police major crime investigation team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason’s and Max’s families have both been informed of this development.

Young people light candles at a vigil near where Mason and Max were fatally stabbed - BEN BIRCHALL/PA

“Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve.

“A total of eight people have been arrested as part of our investigation with five others in addition to Anthony Snook still in police custody.

“Our inquiry is continuing at pace with more than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason’s and Max’s deaths to justice.

“We will continue to provide updates on any developments when we can.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind people of the impact speculation, footage and images on social media could have on both Mason’s and Max’s families as well as on forthcoming proceedings.”

Mr Snook will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.