Man, 44, dies after driving off road in Hesperia; cause of crash still unclear

Officers from San Bernardino County’s sheriff and fire departments responded to a single-car crash in Hesperia that ejected a man, 44, from a 1994 GMC Sierra at about 1:01 p.m. on March 12, a sheriff’s news release stated.

A 44-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after authorities say he appears to have driven off a road in a residential area of Hesperia, though the cause of the single-car crash remains unclear.

Officers from San Bernardino County’s sheriff and fire departments responded to a single-car crash that ejected the man from a 1994 GMC Sierra at about 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, a sheriff’s news release said Sunday morning.

Investigators say they believe the man was driving south on Mariposa Road near its intersection with Short Street: a two-lane stretch through a cluster of four homes and vacant land on the eastern side of Interstate 15 across from Desert View Memorial Park.

Then, according to the release, “the GMC left the east roadway edge of Mariposa Road (and) rolled over in a field where the driver was ejected.”

The man died at the scene, the department said adding investigators were trying to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

The man’s name and place of residence were not immediately released.

The Sheriff’s Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team is running the ongoing investigation of the fatal crash.

Charlie McGee covers California’s High Desert for the Daily Press, focusing on the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities. He is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man dies after driving off road in Hesperia