Man, 44, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx NYCHA development

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx NYCHA development, cops said Sunday.

The victim was shot in the neck in a Mill Brook Houses building on E. 137th St. and St. Ann’s Ave. in Mott Haven about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

It was the second fatal shooting in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct since Thursday, when a homeless gunman shot 27-year-old Jamal Bryant in the head in a lobby in the Mott Haven Houses, just a few blocks from Saturday’s slaying.

The alleged shooter, James Rivera, 41, was arrested that night and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have made no arrests in Saturday’s slaying.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This image has been altered to add a 'wet patch' to the Indian officer's trousers

    A photo shared repeatedly on social media in Pakistan appears to show a Pakistani border guard shaking hands with an Indian border guard who has a wet patch on his trousers. The photo, however, has been altered to make it look as though he has soiled himself. The original image shows the men shaking hands at a border crossing between Pakistan and India.The image -- which has the wet patch circled in blue -- was shared here on Twitter on November 24, 2021. Screenshot of the tweet with the altered

  • 12 jurors have been selected in ex-police officer Kim Potter's trial, including a woman who said Duante Wright 'shouldn't have been killed over an expired tag'

    Six men and six women were selected to serve on the jury for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial. She pleaded not guilty.

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

    Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the charges against her. James smiled, laughed, shook his head, and raised his eyebrows at various points. Meanwhile, defense lawye

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Arlington man gets 23 years for killing his wife who asked for divorce day after wedding

    A 23-year-old woman was killed in May 2019 at an Arlington apartment just days after arriving in Texas from Jordan.

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • Baltimore man who attacked two Asian Americans with cinder block pleads not criminally responsible

    The Baltimore man who hit two Asian American women with a cinder block inside a liquor store has entered a not criminally responsible plea. His plea: Darryl Doles, the 50-year-old assailant who is facing several charges including attempted murder, made the plea through his defense attorney at the Baltimore City Circuit Court on Thursday, according to CBS Baltimore. Doles was accused of attacking three separate Asian-owned liquor stores on May 2.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Members of Bay Area retail theft ring that stole millions plead guilty

    Retail theft ring members moved millions in merchandise stolen across the Bay Area. Their purported leader is expected to get six years in prison.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.

  • Woman convicted of murdering Lafayette pizza deliveryman receives 51-year sentence

    Jaelynn Billups, who is now 18, lost her freedom until she's 55 years old for murder, felony murder, carrying a handgun without a license, theft.

  • 5 plead guilty in one of CA's largest retail theft busts

    "Today's announcement should serve as a warning shot to anyone thinking about participating in organized retail theft." Officials announced five people have pleaded guilty to one of largest retail theft busts in California history.

  • Jennifer Crumbley brought into the Oakland County Jail

    After going on the run from involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Oxford High School shooting, Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the alleged shooter, was brought into the Oakland County Jail early Saturday morning.

  • A white man shot his Black neighbor in Missouri, claiming self-defense. Neighbors tell a different story.

    Tensions are building in a small, rural community in Missouri over the death of a Black man shot by his neighbor in a trailer park.

  • Montana inmate confesses to 1968 slaying, dismemberment

    A Montana prison inmate serving a 100-year sentence for killing his wife in 1983 has confessed to strangling, sexually assaulting and dismembering a 19-year-old Helena woman 15 years earlier, authorities said Friday. Courtney Brooke Atlas, 79, confessed to killing Pamela Ann Dorrington, who disappeared in 1968. Atlas, who was 26 at the time, was Dorrington's landlord.