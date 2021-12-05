Man, 44, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx NYCHA development

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx NYCHA development, cops said Sunday.

The victim was shot in the neck in a Mill Brook Houses building on E. 137th St. and St. Ann’s Ave. in Mott Haven about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

It was the second fatal shooting in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct since Thursday, when a homeless gunman shot 27-year-old Jamal Bryant in the head in a lobby in the Mott Haven Houses, just a few blocks from Saturday’s slaying.

The alleged shooter, James Rivera, 41, was arrested that night and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have made no arrests in Saturday’s slaying.