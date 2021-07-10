Man, 44, indicted on sex, burglary, assault charges

Jul. 10—A 44-year-old man was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges related to a sex offense.

Brian Joseph Piccione Mitchell was indicted on gross sexual imposition, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to court records.

Officers responded June 23 to the 700 block of Cypress Street after being flagged down by a woman who was outside, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police she was "sexually assaulted while lying on the couch in the living room" by a man later identified as Mitchell. She said he entered the back of the house uninvited, the affidavit stated.

The woman said she began yelling for him to stop when another man in the house came downstairs. Mitchell started to assault the man and then fled the house on foot. Officers were later able to identify Mitchell as the suspect and warrants were requested on him for gross sexual imposition, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

These other 11 people were also indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Dallas L. Russell, 21, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Tyler M. See, 26, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children.

Tevin L. Stewart, 28, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Timothy E. Reed, 43: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs.

Derrick Lake, 32: eight counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of rape, abduction, tampering with evidence.

Arrasheed Hardy, 25: three counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Arica L. Shaw, 43, of Springfield: failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence.

Angel D. Dean, 40, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Stephon Hite, 31: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Justin Woleslagle, 37, of Bellbrook: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, aggravating trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryan C. Scott, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault, assault.