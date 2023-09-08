Man, 44, killed in 'tragic' Vevay Township farm accident

VEVAY TWP. — A 44-year-old Mason man died Thursday in an apparent farm accident, police said.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a man down in a field at a farm in the 1700 block of West Columbia Road about 6:22 p.m. and were led to "an area occupied by large animals," sheriff's officials said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident appears to be a tragic accident, (and) no foul play is suspected," officials said.

No other details about the incident were released.

