Man, 45, bludgeoned to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA development where he lived

A 45-year-old man was found dead four months ago outside the Brooklyn NYCHA building where he lived — and now authorities have determined he was bludgeoned to death.

Darrel Tripp, 45, was discovered dead in a pool of blood on the sidewalk outside the Ralph Ave. Rehab development on Ralph Ave. near Sutter Ave. in Brownsville about 12:25 a.m. Aug. 1.

The city Medical Examiner determined he died from blows to the head with a blunt object and his death was classified a homicide this week. There have been no arrests.

It’s not clear why Tripp was killed, police said, but detectives are looking to his past for possible clues.

Tripp had five previous arrests, but none since 2006. Records show he served two prison terms for weapons convictions. One term ended in 2004 and the other in 2016.