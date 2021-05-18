Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to sleeping man in downtown Honolulu

May 18—Prosecutors charged a 45-year-old convicted felon with attempted murder after he allegedly set another man on fire in downtown Honolulu.

William Del Michael Woods made his initial appearance today at Honolulu District Court before Judge Tracy Fukui via video conference from the courthouse cellblock. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Police said a suspect poured an accelerant on a 39-year-old man and ignited it while the victim was sleeping in the doorway of a building at about 5 :45 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim described to be homeless was sleeping in the doorway of the See Dai Doo Society Building at 1300 Pali Highway near Longs Drugs.

The victim sustained life-threatening burns and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Officers arrested the suspect later identified as Woods Friday.

He has a criminal record of eight felony convictions for burglary, kidnapping, robbery, assault, sex assault and terroristic threatening.