Man, 45, dead after late-night shooting in New Haven

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in New Haven late Monday, police said.

Police received 911 calls about a person shot on Poplar Street, between Lombard and Chatham streets, about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man who had been wounded, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating. They ask witnesses who have not spoken with them to call police at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS) or text “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

