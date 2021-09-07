Man, 45, dead after late-night shooting in New Haven

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in New Haven late Monday, police said.

Police received 911 calls about a person shot on Poplar Street, between Lombard and Chatham streets, about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man who had been wounded, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating. They ask witnesses who have not spoken with them to call police at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS) or text “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows wild Harlem gunfight that left cabbie struck in head by stray bullet clinging to life

    Police released surveillance footage Tuesday of a wild shootout outside a Harlem bodega, with a 15-year-old gunman wounded and a passing Uber driver left fighting for his life after taking a stray bullet to the head. The critically-injury 21-year-old driver, with a woman and a 12-year-old boy as passengers, was headed past the bodega on W. 131st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. when the ...

  • Durham police investigate fatal shooting of 52-year-old man in car

    The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

  • Park visitor trying to take photos on cliff dies in fall into Lake Superior, police say

    Witnesses saw the person fall and called police.

  • Suspected drunken driver kills man in Arlington; passenger was wanted in Texas murder

    A 62-year-old man died after an intoxicated driver hit his car, Arlington police said.

  • The lawyers making money behind the scenes of emerging fields like crypto, cannabis, and the influencer economy

    Companies in emerging fields like cannabis, crypto, and fintech are making billions. Behind the scenes, these top lawyers are making it all possible.

  • On 'Bitcoin Beach' tourists and residents hail El Salvador's adoption of cryptocurrency

    In the El Salvadoran beach town of El Zonte, a surfing hotspot known as "Bitcoin Beach," tourists and some residents heralded the president's decision to make the Central American nation the first in the world to adopt https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07 the cryptocurrency as legal tender. Many businesses in the popular vacation site adopted bitcoin three years ago, after an anonymous donation of the digital currency kickstarted the Bitcoin Beach project. Nowadays, everyone from Canadian tourists to local construction workers conduct transactions or receive salaries in bitcoin, a dynamic that President Nayib Bukele has hailed in his push to adopt the cryptocurrency nationwide.

  • Biden travels to New York, New Jersey to tour damage from Ida

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday continued his tour of damage caused by Hurricane Ida, traveling to New York and New Jersey to see first-hand the devastation the massive storm inflicted on the Northeast. The president was reprising his role as consoler in chief, meeting with local leaders to get a briefing on the damage to the area before touring a neighborhood in Manville, New Jersey, and heading to Queens in New York to see the damage there and deliver remarks. Speaking in New Jersey, Biden made the case for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill that recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support, in addition to a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that comprises his 'build back better' agenda -- arguing that the extreme weather events affecting the country highlight the need for major investments.

  • Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

    A judge struck down ballot language Tuesday that aimed to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading, unworkable, and lacked details necessary for voters to make informed choices. “The court finds that the current ballot language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson wrote. The proposed amendment to the city charter, approved by the City Council last month, would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new but mostly undefined Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers.

  • Last Day Of Minnesota State Fair Marks Unofficial End To Summer

    Through Sunday, nearly 1.2 million fairgoers had walked through the gates. That's about 760,000 fewer than in 2019.

  • 'I tried to stop him but I couldn't': Girl, 15, raped in sea at Bournemouth speaks out about ordeal

    The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.

  • World Trade Center 'surfer' struggles to comprehend his survival 20 years later

    As one of only two people who survived 9/11 by surfing down the Twin Towers collapse, Pasquale Buzzelli has a mixture of survivor’s guilt and gratefulness.

  • Man Arrested After Tesla Camera Captures Staged Collision in Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • Man who raped his step-daughters gets 28 years' jail, 18 strokes of cane

    A 38-year-old man who repeatedly raped his two underaged stepdaughters was on Monday (6 September) jailed for 28 years with 18 strokes of the cane.

  • Trump Fanatic Admits To Assaulting Capitol Cop While Wearing 'CNN FAKE NEWS' Hat

    Duke Wilson pleaded guilty to two felony charges as part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors.

  • ‘We didn’t know police could lie’: Day care worker ‘naive’ until convicted of murder

    Suddenly, police officers Carrody Buchhorn had always been friendly with “were calling me terrible names and saying I was fake crying.” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • ‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead in Brooklyn apartment, no foul play suspected

    Eric Cowie, the long-haired head zookeeper from from the blockbuster Netflix series “Tiger King,” was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment, a police source said Monday. No foul play was suspected in the death of the 53-year-old Cowie, with the source indicating he likely died of natural causes — although an autopsy will determine exactly what was behind his sudden demise. Cowie, who wound up ...

  • New Video Of Suspect Wanted In Harlem Shooting

    Police released new video of a suspect they're looking for after a shooting in Harlem left two people, including a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition.

  • Martin County detectives find missing mother's body in canal, family friend arrested

    Martin County detectives find missing mother's body in canal, family friend arrested

  • Florida sheriff calls shooting suspect a 'coward' after arresting him

    A Florida sheriff called a former Marine sharpshooter a "coward" after the quadruple murder suspect surrendered to authorities with his hands up after a prolonged firefight.

  • Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

    A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire was taking money from his law firm, the business said late Monday. The statement from PMPED law firm came hours after Alex Murdaugh said he was resigning and entering rehab. The PMPED law firm said it will hire an accounting firm to fully review its books.