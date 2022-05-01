Man, 45, dead in street shooting in Forest Hills, Queens

Gunfire in Forest Hills, Queens took the life of a 45-year-old man on Saturday night, police said.

Around 9:34 p.m., police got a 911 call reporting gunshots at the corner of 108th St. and 67th Drive, about two blocks northeast of Queens Blvd.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man with a gun wound in his chest, police said.

The man was unconscious and unresponsive, said police.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pictures from the scene showed a motor scooter on the street near the intersection.

The dead man’s identity was not immediately released. Police were still investigating late Saturday, and reported they had made no arrests.