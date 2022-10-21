Man, 45, indicted for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend on Big Island highway

Oct. 21—A Hawaii island grand jury returned an indictment against a 45-year-old Puna man Wednesday, charging him with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend in Hilo.

The grand jury indicted Jarret Kaneshiro, also known as Jarrett Kaneshiro, with second-degree attempted murder, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony, carrying a loaded firearm on a public highway, place to keep a pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespassing.

He remains in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1.1 million bail.

Hawaii island police in court documents said a 39-year-old woman reported to officers that her ex-boyfriend pulled alongside her in a Toyota Tacoma and shot at her while she was driving on Highway 11 Friday afternoon.

The bullet shattered the back passenger window and struck the driver's side pillar of her Honda Civic. No injuries were reported.

The woman also told police that she received numerous threatening text messages from her former boyfriend after the shooting and that he had been stalking her "practically every day " for the past three weeks to a month, court document said.

Police arrested Kaneshiro at a home in Volcano Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home and recovered ammunition from a bedroom. Police also recovered a 9mm handgun and magazine containing ammunition from a safe in the living room.